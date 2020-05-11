AllPanthers
Russell Okung to Appeal Dismissal of NFLPA Complaint

Schuyler Callihan

One of the Carolina Panthers newest faces, offensive tackle Russell Okung, is in a feud with the NFLPA over the players union negotiating the new CBA deal in "bad faith".

Last week, the National Labor Relations Board dismissed his complaint, basically throwing it off to the side as if it had no relevance or importance to them. Today, Okung has decided to appeal the dismissal, per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

One of the many things that were being discussed in the new CBA deal is the addition of a 17th regular season game, which Okung and several other stars around the league are not in favor of.

Okung publicly stated his concern on social media concerning cancellation of bargaining sessions, insufficient authority to bargain, refusal to provide information, imposing conditions on bargaining, boulwarism, surface bargaining, unilateral changes, refusal to sign a written agreement, and several other reasons,

In February, the executive committee voted 6–5 not to recommend the proposed CBA to players. It then moved to a vote from 32 team representatives at the NFL combine, where the the vote stood at 17–14. There must be a two-thirds vote to pass a proposed CBA.

What do you think will happen to Okung's appeal? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

