Skip to main content

Saints to Re-Sign QB Jameis Winston

The Saints have their quarterback for the next couple of years.

After being spurned by Deshaun Watson over the weekend, the New Orleans Saints are finalizing a deal to bring back QB Jameis Winston on a two-year, $28 million deal ($21 million guaranteed), per Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

Before a knee injury ended his 2021 season, Winston led the Saints to a 5-2 record and did an exceptional job taking care of the football which is something that has been troublesome throughout his NFL career. In seven games, Winston threw for 1,170 yards and 14 touchdowns to just three interceptions. 

Now that Winston is off the market, the top free agent quarterbacks remaining are Cam Newton, Marcus Mariota, Andy Dalton, and Ryan Fitzpatrick. For teams that are still in need of a quarterback such as the Panthers, Falcons, and Seahawks, options are running thin. 

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_17442169_168388579_lowres
News

Falcons Trade QB Matt Ryan

By Schuyler Callihan26 minutes ago
USATSI_13396703_168388579_lowres
GM Report

90 Prospects in 90 Days: Toledo S Tycen Anderson

By Schuyler Callihan38 minutes ago
USATSI_15308385_168388579_lowres
GM Report

90 Prospects in 90 Days: Boise State WR Khalil Shakir

By Schuyler Callihan45 minutes ago
USATSI_17431203_168388579_lowres
GM Report

90 Prospects in 90 Days: Tennessee DL Matthew Butler

By Schuyler Callihan50 minutes ago
USATSI_16686865_168388579_lowres
GM Report

90 Prospects in 90 Days: Maryland TE Chigoziem Okonkwo

By Schuyler Callihan58 minutes ago
USATSI_17449805_168388579_lowres
GM Report

90 Prospects in 90 Days: Baylor LB Terrel Bernard

By Schuyler Callihan1 hour ago
USATSI_17827344_168388579_lowres
GM Report

90 Prospects in 90 Days: North Dakota State OL Cordell Volson

By Schuyler Callihan1 hour ago
USATSI_17836617_168388579_lowres
GM Report

90 Prospects in 90 Days: Western Kentucky EDGE Deangelo Malone

By Schuyler Callihan1 hour ago