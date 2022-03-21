Saints to Re-Sign QB Jameis Winston

The Saints have their quarterback for the next couple of years.

After being spurned by Deshaun Watson over the weekend, the New Orleans Saints are finalizing a deal to bring back QB Jameis Winston on a two-year, $28 million deal ($21 million guaranteed), per Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

Before a knee injury ended his 2021 season, Winston led the Saints to a 5-2 record and did an exceptional job taking care of the football which is something that has been troublesome throughout his NFL career. In seven games, Winston threw for 1,170 yards and 14 touchdowns to just three interceptions.

Now that Winston is off the market, the top free agent quarterbacks remaining are Cam Newton, Marcus Mariota, Andy Dalton, and Ryan Fitzpatrick. For teams that are still in need of a quarterback such as the Panthers, Falcons, and Seahawks, options are running thin.

