    • November 7, 2021
    Sam Darnold Expected to Start vs Patriots

    The Panthers are likely to have No. 14 under center today vs New England.
    Last week, Panthers starting quarterback Sam Darnold exited the game with a concussion and injured right shoulder. Darnold was limited in practice throughout the week but cleared concussion protocol on Saturday, giving the team the option to play him on Sunday against New England.

    After going through pregame warmups, the Panthers are expected to start Darnold, according to reports from Darin Gantt of Panthers.com and Adam Schefter of ESPN. Backup quarterback P.J. Walker took the first-team reps throughout the week and is prepared to enter the game if necessary. 

    The Panthers and Patriots are set to kick off at 1 p.m. on CBS. 

