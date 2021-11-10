BREAKING: Sam Darnold Likely to Miss Several Weeks with Shoulder Injury

Things are starting to spiral out of control for Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold. Not only has his play been very poor as of late but now, the Panthers' starter is likely to miss several weeks with a fractured scapula, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

In nine games this season, Darnold has thrown for 1,986 yards, seven touchdowns, and 11 interceptions while completing 59.5% of his passes. P.J. Walker will slide into the starting role and the newly claimed Matt Barkley could be activated as Walker's backup. Practice squad quarterback James Morgan received some reps last week and could be an option to be elevated until Barkley gets a firm grasp of the offense.

The Panthers and Cardinals are scheduled to kick off this Sunday at 4:05 p.m. EST.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.