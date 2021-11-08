Sam Darnold to Undergo MRI on Right Shoulder

Sam Darnold was questionable for this past Sunday's game against the New England Patriots dealing with a concussion and right shoulder injury. On Saturday, Darnold cleared the concussion protocol and was tabbed as a game-time decision. The medical staff felt like he was good to go and Darnold was able to play.

Unfortunately for the Panthers, Darnold was not at his best. He's had a few really bad games this season already but this one may have been his worst. He threw three interceptions, two of which were really bad decisions. His 2nd interception was just a really good play by Jamie Collins Sr. getting off his block and snagging the ball out of the air.

Head coach Matt Rhule decided not to bench Darnold so that he had an opportunity to "play through it" but his struggles continued. Following the game, Rhule was asked if the limited amount of reps he had throughout the week played a factor in his poor showing on Sunday.

"He would have to say. He got reps on Thursday. He got reps on Saturday. At the end of the day, I think that I don’t want to lay things on one person but we just can’t continue to keep throwing the ball up," Rhule said. "We have to protect the football. If you have an interception, if it’s a third down interception, that’s one thing. A first or second down interception, can’t happen. So, to me, those are decision-making things we have talked about and talked about and talked about and here we are at game nine of the season and it hasn’t happened. I wouldn’t say it was a misread or anything like that. Wasn’t anything with the game plan. Obviously, we knew they were going to come out and try to take away the run. I thought Christian [McCaffrey] did a nice job of getting some things going for us at times but our ability in the first half to convert third downs and in the second half to turn the ball, really the passing game in general. As bad as it was, it still just comes down to me throwing the ball up in the air and we just can’t be that team. We never wanted to be that team. We can’t be that team and unfortunately, we were that team in the second half today."

Monday afternoon, Rhule told reporters that Darnold met with team doctors in the morning and will be getting another MRI on his throwing shoulder to "see where it's at". This could be another week where backup P.J. Walker sees a large number of the first team reps in preparation for this week's game at the Arizona Cardinals. An update on Darnold's status should be revealed in the next 24 hours.

The Panthers and Cardinals are scheduled to kick off this Sunday at 4:05 p.m.

