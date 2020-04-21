Schuyler Callihan's Carolina Panthers Seven-Round Mock Draft 3.0

Round 1, Pick 7: DL Derrick Brown (Auburn)

Over the course of the last two seasons, Brown has improved his draft stock by collecting 102 tackles, 22 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks. He’s been a fixture for the Auburn front seven with his ability to disrupt things in the backfield.

Even at 6-foot-5 and 318-pounds, Brown has a quick burst off the line of scrimmage and can move around very easily. Although his immediate impact will be felt in plugging up the run game, he has a knack to put pressure on the quarterback and effect throws.

Round 2, Pick 38: CB A.J. Terrell (Clemson)

Terrell didn’t fare well in the national championship game vs LSU, but was going up against the nation’s best receiver in Ja’Marr Chase. He has a lot of upside, but will need some to time to grow into a reliable NFL corner. There’s a lot to like here and the Panthers need to rebuild their secondary.

Round 3, Pick 69: S Kyle Dugger (Lenoir-Rhyne)

Dugger has become the top Division II prospect in this year's draft, despite only playing in seven games this past season. He impressed folks at the combine and earned himself a 6.34 prospect grade by NFL.com, stating that he would be a starter within his first two seasons. At the combine, Dugger ran a 4.49 40-yard dash, threw up 17 reps on the bench press, had a vertical jump of 42 inches and a broad jump of 134 inches.

Round 4, Pick 113: LB Evan Weaver (Cal)

Talk about a tackling machine, this guy is every bit of that. As a junior in 2018, he finished the year with 155 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks. In 2019, he topped those numbers, which is hard to believe. He finished this past season totaling 181 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks. Weaver was named the PAC 12 Defensive Player of the Year and finished No. 1 in the country in solo tackles (103). If the Panthers want to try to replace Luke Kuechly, Weaver might be the guy they are looking for.

Round 5, Pick 148: DL Jason Strowbridge (North Carolina)

Strowbridge is a little bit of a project, but carries some promise. He'll likely need to pack on about 15 or so pounds to ensure that he won't get pushed around up front. He can move all around up front, but suits best in stopping the run. During passing situations, he will probably be removed from the field.

Round 5, Pick 152: OL Michael Onwenu (Michigan)

Pure domination. His strength and hand power is already NFL-level stuff. Onwenu would be a huge help to the Panthers' rushing attack by paving the way for backs like Christian McCaffrey and others. Carolina's offensive line needs to improve, especially the interior of the line - this would be a big first step.

Round 6, Pick 184: EDGE D.J. Wonnum (South Carolina)

If it weren't for injuries halting his development, Wonnum could have easily been a day two pick. Should he stay healthy, the Panthers could have a nice hidden gem here in the sixth round. This past season, Wonnum collected 37 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss and four sacks.

Round 7, Pick 221: RB Darius Anderson (TCU)

For the Panthers' final pick in the draft, I'm going to give Christian McCaffrey a little help here. Anderson was never a true featured back at TCU, but showed promise throughout his career. Although the Horned Frogs didn't utilize him a ton in the passing game, he's got the ability to be a two-way threat, which is exactly the style of back that the Panthers are looking for.

