Schuyler Callihan's Carolina Panthers Seven-Round Mock Draft 1.0

Each Sunday, I'll be releasing a new Carolina Panthers seven-round mock draft. From now up until the first Sunday of April, I will not be projecting any trades.

RD 1, Pick 8: QB Justin Fields (Ohio State)

After his performance against Clemson in the College Football Playoff semifinal, everyone had Fields as a lock as the No. 2 pick. If the Jets weren't going to take him, someone would trade up to get him. Now, you're starting to see Fields slide in several mocks and I'm not exactly sure as to why. Since he's sliding in others, I'll say he slides to the Panthers at No. 8. If Carolina does not choose to trade up, and Fields is still on the board, it's going to be extremely difficult to pass him up.

RD 2, Pick 40: OT Dillon Radunz (North Dakota State)

Bringing back Russell Okung is not a great idea. He's 32-years old and has had injury problems over the last couple of seasons. To help rebuild the offensive line, Radunz seems like the perfect fit. He's a tough, blue-collar type of guy which is exactly what Matt Rhule and his coaching staff are looking for. By re-signing Taylor Moton and drafting Radunz, the Panthers are on the right track to fixing things up front.

RD 3, Pick 72: EDGE Quincy Roche (Temple/Miami)

The Panthers need help in both the pass-rushing department and at linebacker and Roche can be the solution Carolina is looking for. Roche was recruited by Matt Rhule at Temple but never got to play for him as Rhule departed for Baylor before he ever played a down for the Owls. That prior connection will be something to keep in mind.

RD 4, Pick 114: CB Rodarius Williams (Oklahoma State)

Rodarius is the brother of former LSU corner and now Cleveland Brown, Greedy Williams. Rodarius was a four-year starter at Oklahoma State and a good one at that. Big 12 offenses often neglected to throw his way which is why he only has two career interceptions at the collegiate level. He's a great cover corner, but still has some room to develop. The Panthers went corner in the 4th round last year, and I think they do it again this year.

RD 5, Pick 154: WR Shi Smith (South Carolina)

It seems very unlikely that Carolina will be able to retain Curtis Samuel due to salary cap constraints. Since he is more than likely on his way out, the Panthers need to find a cheap replacement for him and by getting a receiver late in the draft, you check both boxes. Shi Smith is an explosive receiver that can do just about a little bit of everything. Unfortunately, he never got to fully showcase his skills due to the poor quarterback play he had during his time at South Carolina.

RD 5, Pick 186: OL Drake Jackson (Kentucky)

Matt Paradis has not lived up to expectations in his two years at Carolina. By drafting Jackson in the 5th, you can give him some time to sit behind Paradis until he's ready to take the job over. Jackson started 44 consecutive games at center and was named First Team All-SEC.

RD 6 Pick 195: CB Tre Norwood (Oklahoma)

More familiarity here for Matt Rhule as he coached against Norwood in the Big 12 Conference during his time at Baylor. Aside from that, I think Norwood should be graded much higher than he is. He steadily improved year after year and it still feels like his best football is ahead of him. Norwood has great hands, anticipation, and rarely gets beat in man to man matchups down the field.

RD 7, Pick 232: TE Cary Angeline (USC/North Carolina State)

Carolina may add to the tight end room via free agency but looking in the back half of the draft may not be such a bad idea either. Angeline is a big target (6'7", 250 lbs) that can both block and be a weapon in the intermediate passing game. For his size, he runs pretty well and could immediately become the Panthers best receiving option at tight end.

