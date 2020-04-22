Schuyler Callihan's Carolina Panthers Seven-Round Mock Draft 4.0

Round 1, Pick 7: DL Derrick Brown (Auburn)

Over the course of the last two seasons, Brown has improved his draft stock by collecting 102 tackles, 22 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks. He’s been a fixture for the Auburn front seven with his ability to disrupt things in the backfield.

Even at 6-foot-5 and 318-pounds, Brown has a quick burst off the line of scrimmage and can move around very easily. Although his immediate impact will be felt in plugging up the run game, he has a knack to put pressure on the quarterback and effect throws.

Round 2, Pick 38: S Antoine Winfield Jr. (Minnesota)

In 2019, Winfield Jr. went from an unknown commodity to a perennial star in the Big 10 for the Gophers. He finished his senior season with 83 tackles, seven interceptions, three tackles for loss and three sacks. His seven interceptions ranked him fourth nationally. It didn't take him long to adjust to the college game as he registered 52 tackles and one interception as a true freshman.

Round 3, Pick 69: CB Cameron Dantzler (Mississippi State)

If the Panthers pass up on a corner in round two, they can't afford to wait beyond the third round to add a guy to that position group. SEC quarterbacks feared throwing in his direction with his ability to close in on plays and take away throwing windows. With James Bradberry now gone, Carolina must make it a priority to get a young, talented corner.

Round 4, Pick 113: EDGE Alex Highsmith (Charlotte)

The Panthers could get a real steal in the middle round from right in their backyard with Alex Highsmith. He spent two years at linebacker before making the switch to defensive end. His game is very similar to Brian Burns', but doesn't have a lot of tape against the big boys. If the Panthers land him, fans should be excited because this guy will turn into a stud at the next level.

Round 5, Pick 148: WR James Porche (SMU)

Porche is a guy that not many know about, but boy was he productive at SMU. He's coming off of back-to-back seasons of posting 1,000 yards receiving and finished with 3,949 yards and 39 touchdowns for his career. Porche can really scoot and also has very reliable hands.

Round 5, Pick 152: OL Michael Onwenu (Michigan)

Pure domination. His strength and hand power is already NFL-level stuff. Onwenu would be a huge help to the Panthers' rushing attack by paving the way for backs like Christian McCaffrey and others. Carolina's offensive line needs to improve, especially the interior of the line - this would be a big first step.

Round 6, Pick 184: RB Patrick Taylor Jr. (Memphis)

Taylor only appeared in six games in 2019 due to a foot injury, but still had a strong season rushing for 4.5 yards per carry. In 2018, Taylor rushed for 1,122 yards and 16 touchdowns. Christian McCaffrey needs some help in the backfield, and I think Taylor would be a nice compliment.

Round 7, Pick 221: DL Raequon Williams (Michigan State)

The Panthers could use some more bodies up front on defense and could pair Williams up with Blacklock. Many scouts are overlooking Willams and should have him a little higher on the draft boards. He is a big body that can not only fill run gaps, but can apply pressure on the quarterback.

