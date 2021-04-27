Schuyler Callihan's Carolina Panthers Seven-Round Mock Draft 4/27

Today's mock draft will be a little different. I used the DraftNetwork's mock draft simulator and simply picked the best player available. The results of the mock were solely based on the top player still on the board and were not strategically picked. For the most part, it actually turned out to be a pretty solid class - depending on what you think of that first pick of course.

Round 1, Pick 8: QB Justin Fields (Ohio State)

Fields is not just a good decision-maker, he's an elite decision-maker. He doesn't force throws to try and make a play happen but can do so while being aggressive. As far as arm strength goes, Fields may have the biggest arm in the draft class. He has unbelievable zip on his throws and makes the difficult throws look easy. Fields' ability to run the ball and throw on the run fits the new style of NFL quarterbacks. He may not be ready to start day one but if he's drafted to the right organization, there's no reason that he should not be able to start a month into his rookie season.

Round 2, Pick 39: OL Landon Dickerson (Alabama)

Matt Paradis may be the Panthers' center right now but I don't buy that he's the long-term solution. Dickerson suffered a torn ACL in the SEC championship so it wouldn't be a bad idea to let him learn from Paradis over the next year and take over as the starter in 2022.

Round 3, Pick 73: TE Brevin Jordan (Miami)

Brevin Jordan is very similar to Pitts in that he looks more like a bigger, thicker wide receiver than he does a tight end. He carries his weight extremely well and can really move. Jordan is a solid route runner and can carve defenses up in the middle of the field but he can also be a deep-ball threat as well as he averaged 15.2 yards per catch in 2020.

Round 4, Pick 113: RB Trey Sermon (Ohio State)

After spending three years at Oklahoma, Trey Sermon chose to enter the transfer portal and elected to finish his career at Ohio State. The move seemed to have worked as he ran for 870 yards and four touchdowns on 116 carries while averaging 7.5 yards per rush (career-high).

Sermon has the ability to catch the ball out of the backfield and help in pass protection but is mainly going to be a guy that hammers the ball in between the tackles in the NFL. Since he's not a real shifty back, it may limit him to being a short-yardage back at the start of his professional career.

Round 5, Pick 151: EDGE Daelin Hayes (Notre Dame)

Hayes is a very intriguing prospect to me because his best football is still ahead of him. He's an extremely talented player that just hasn't had the opportunities to showcase his abilities to the fullest extent. Over his career, Hayes totaled 97 tackles, 20.5 tackles for loss, and nine sacks. With time, Hayes can develop into a quality every-down player but will likely be a rotational guy at the start of his career.

Round 6, Pick 193: WR Josh Imatorbhebhe (Illinois)

Imatorbhebhe would give the Panthers something they lack in the wide receiving corps - size. He would immediately become the biggest receiver on the roster checking in at 6'2", 220 lbs. He will need to become a more reliable receiver before establishing a permanent role on the offense but should be one that can make the 53-man roster.

Round 6, Pick 222: CB Avery Williams (Boise State)

Williams is undersized as a corner standing in at 5'9" but does have the ability to move around in the secondary. As far as his NFL career is concerned, he'll likely see more of an opportunity on special teams as a kick and punt returner. This past season, Williams returned 19 kicks for 533 yards and two touchdowns and returned 15 punts for 229 yards and two touchdowns. He'll be able to come in and compete early on to replace Pharoh Cooper in the Panthers' return game.

