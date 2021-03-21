Schuyler Callihan's Carolina Panthers Seven-Round Mock Draft 6.0

Each Sunday, I'll be releasing a new Carolina Panthers seven-round mock draft. From now up until the first Sunday of April, I will not be projecting any trades.

Round 1, Pick 8: QB Trey Lance (North Dakota State)

Although I could see Justin Fields sliding all the way down to No. 8, I'm beginning to think it's more likely that he goes in the top three or four picks. Trey Lance will be the best quarterback option available for the Panthers if they choose to stay put at No. 8. He's not going to make an immediate impact and will likely need to sit and learn for a while as he adjusts to the NFL game. Not to mention, he only played one game this past fall due to the pandemic, so it's going to take him some time to get to where he wants to be.

Round 2, Pick 39: Alex Leatherwood (Alabama)

Leatherwood is a very athletic tackle that can get to the second level of the defense rather quickly. He does a great job of identifying who is coming on the blitz and who is dropping into coverage. Getting any sort of a pass rush on him seemed impossible for a lot of teams. Leatherwood has great balance, footwork, and stands defenders straight up to where they have a severe lack of movement. If there is any one flaw in his game, I would say it's consistency. His production isn't hit or miss from play to play but there's a lot of plays where I think he could do more. Maybe he was getting bored of dominating the guy lined up across from him?

Round 3, Pick 73: WR D'Wayne Eskridge (Western Michigan)

Eskridge was one of the most electric players in college football this past season scoring eight touchdowns on 33 receptions for 768 yards. With that said, he never really received the number of touches he deserved. However, when he did get the ball, he made it count as he averaged 23.3 yards per catch. Eskridge would give the Panthers a solid No. 4 option behind DJ Moore, Robby Anderson, and David Moore.

Round 4, Pick 113: DL Jaylen Twyman (Pittsburgh)

Twyman had a monster sophomore season in 2019 registering 41 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, and 10.5 sacks. He decided to opt-out of the 2020 season to prepare for this year's draft, which may be a concern to some teams. How long will it take him and the others who opted out to get back into game shape and will they be rusty from taking the year off from game action?

As far as what he's put on tape, he's a high-motor, extremely talented inside pass rusher. For anyone to reach double-digit sack totals as an interior defensive lineman is pretty special.

Round 5, Pick 151: FS Caden Sterns (Texas)

Although it may not be a true Matt Rhule connection, Caden Sterns did face Rhule twice during his time at Baylor. Sterns emerged into one of the top safeties in the Big 12 throughout the course of his career, but there are still several areas of his game that he can develop. I'm not sure he would be quite ready to step in and make an impact right away but down the road, Sterns should bring some value to an NFL defense.

Round 6, Pick 192: TE Tre' McKitty (Georgia)

Ian Thomas and Chris Manhertz aren't long-term answers for the Panthers, so drafting a tight end in the later rounds makes a ton of sense. McKitty is an unfinished product but has an extremely high ceiling. He's not going to have an immediate impact but there's a good chance that he could start to see more and more playing time in the latter half of his rookie season if he develops at a good pace.

Round 6, Pick 220: WR Cade Johnson (South Dakota State)

Cade Johnson is one of the biggest playmakers in this year's draft that no one is talking about. Over his last two seasons combined, he accounted for 139 receptions, 2,554 yards, and 25 touchdowns and averaged 18.5 yards per catch. The closer we get to the draft, Johnson's draft stock will likely continue to rise. If he's still around in the sixth round, some team will be getting tremendous value by selecting him.

Round 6, Pick 224: CB Tre Norwood (Oklahoma)

More familiarity here for Matt Rhule as he coached against Norwood in the Big 12 Conference during his time at Baylor. Aside from that, I think Norwood should be graded much higher than he is. He steadily improved year after year and it still feels like his best football is ahead of him. Norwood has great hands, anticipation, and rarely gets beat in man-to-man matchups down the field.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.