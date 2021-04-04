Schuyler Callihan's Carolina Panthers Seven-Round Mock Draft 8.0

Each Sunday, I'll be releasing a new Carolina Panthers seven-round mock draft.

Round 1, Pick 8: QB Justin Fields (Ohio State)

With the 49ers moving up to No. 3, it's got to make you think that they moved up to go get a quarterback. Now, it's just a matter of guessing which quarterback they moved up for. Is it Zach Wilson? Trey Lance? Justin Fields? Or heck, Mac Jones??? It's hard to tell but my gut feeling is that they want Lance. So, if that's the case, I could see Justin Fields falling into the lap of the Panthers at No. 8. The only thing that could derail that theory is another team moving up in front of Carolina or Philadelphia or Detroit take him despite having Jared Goff and Jalen Hurts.

Round 2, Pick 39: TE Pat Freiermuth (Penn State)

Pat Freiermuth of Penn State has the exact makeup of what a tight end should look like in Matt Rhule's offense. He's a tough, physical tight end that seeks contact which makes him arguably the best blocking tight end in this draft. As good of a blocker he is, don't overlook his ability to be a threat over the middle of the field and in the red zone.

Round 3, Pick 73: OL Quinn Meinerz (Wisconsin-Whitewater)

Meinerz is rapidly becoming one of the top offensive linemen in this year's draft. He mainly lined up at left guard during his college career but also took reps at center at the Reese's Senior Bowl and looked pretty smooth doing it. He's got a ton of strength and does a really good job of creating holes up front in the run games. Pass protection is not bad by any stretch of the imagination but is an area where he can improve. Scouts are falling in love with this guy and when you turn on the tape, it's not hard to see why.

Round 4, Pick 113: CB Rodarius Williams (Oklahoma State)

Rodarius is the brother of former LSU corner and now Cleveland Brown, Greedy Williams. Rodarius was a four-year starter at Oklahoma State and a good one at that. Big 12 offenses often neglected to throw his way which is why he only has two career interceptions at the collegiate level. He's a great cover corner, but still has some room to develop. The Panthers went corner in the 4th round last year, and I think they do it again this year.

Round 5, Pick 151: RB Chuba Hubbard (Oklahoma State)

Hubbard's draft stock took quite a hit after only playing in seven games due to a nagging ankle injury. If he can get back to being the player he was in 2019 when he ran for 2,094 yards and 24 touchdowns, he's going to be an absolute steal in the 5th round. Hubbard also does a nice job of catching the ball out of the backfield and picks up blitzes in pass protection. McCaffrey needs some help with Mike Davis off to Atlanta, Hubbard could be the answer.

Round 6, Pick 192: WR Jaelon Darden (North Texas)

Carolina needs to add to the receiving corps despite the addition of David Moore. Darden brings tremendous value early in the 6th round with his blazing speed. After the show he put on at his Pro Day, I would not be surprised if he sneaks into the 5th round, maybe higher depending on what scouts think of him. This past season, he caught 74 passes for 1,190 yards and 19 touchdowns while averaging 16.1 yards per catch. He's a home run threat at all times.

Round 6, Pick 220: S Paris Ford (Pittsburgh)

One could argue that Ford's stock should be much higher than it currently is. He was one of the best defenders on a solid Pitt defense and made a ton of big plays over his career against good competition. Ford is a little lighter than Jeremy Chinn coming in at 6'0", 190 lbs so this would allow Chinn to move down into the box where he is a much better defender.

Round 6, Pick 224: OT Alaric Jackson (Iowa)

We all know the long history Iowa has of producing quality offensive linemen in the NFL and Jackson might be one that scouts are not paying enough attention to. Many see him as a 6th-7th round pick but as we get closer to the draft, teams are going to realize the potential he has and maybe take him sooner than expected. Drafting Jackson would add some competition on the left side with Trent Scott and Cameron Erving.

