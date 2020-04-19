Schuyler Callihan's Carolina Panthers Seven-Round Mock Draft 1.0

Round 1, Pick 7: DL Derrick Brown (Auburn)

Over the course of the last two seasons, Brown has improved his draft stock by collecting 102 tackles, 22 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks. He’s been a fixture for the Auburn front seven with his ability to disrupt things in the backfield.

Even at 6-foot-5 and 318-pounds, Brown has a quick burst off the line of scrimmage and can move around very easily. Although his immediate impact will be felt in plugging up the run game, he has a knack to put pressure on the quarterback and effect throws.

Last week: Same pick, no change.

Round 2, Pick 38: CB A.J. Terrell (Clemson)

Terrell didn’t fare well in the national championship game vs LSU, but was going up against the nation’s best receiver in Ja’Marr Chase. He has a lot of upside, but will need some to time to grow into a reliable NFL corner. There’s a lot to like here and the Panthers need to rebuild their secondary.

Last week: S Antoine Winfield Jr. (Minnesota).

Round 3, Pick 69: WR/TE Chase Claypool (Notre Dame)

The Panthers must find a way to replace Greg Olsen and they haven't found the solution just yet. Claypool (6'4", 230 lbs) has lined up at wide receiver at Notre Dame, but his big frame could see him shift to tight end. Regardless, this gives the Panthers a reliable target over the middle of the field.

Last week: CB Cameron Dantzler (Mississippi State).

Round 4, Pick 113: OL Tyler Biadasz (Wisconsin)

Biadasz is rising up the draft boards and could even be taken in the second or third round, but if he falls, Carolina cannot afford to pass up on him. He's probably a little more NFL-ready then Ben Bredeson of Michigan and would be an immediate boost to the big fellas up front.

Last week: TE Thaddeus Moss (LSU).

Round 5, Pick 148: DL James Lynch (Baylor)

If you want to talk about a guy who saw a major rise in draft stock, this is the guy. A year ago, Lynch wasn’t even on NFL scouts' radars. Fast forward one year later and he’s able to forgo his senior season and cash in on his draft stock while it's high. He finished this past season with 41 tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss and 13.5 sacks.

Last week: OL Michael Onwenu (Michigan).

Round 5, Pick 152: LB David Woodward (Utah State)

Despite losing Luke Kuechly to retirement, the Panthers are in decent shape at linebacker, but not great. Woodward is Kuechly-like with a high football IQ and the ability to read where the play is going. The big red flag here is the lack of film. He only played seven games this past season due to fracturing two vertebrae in his back. If he can get back to full strength, he'll be a hidden gem. He registered 134 tackles in 2018 and 93 tackles in a shortened 2019 season.

Last week: Same pick, no change.

Round 6, Pick 184: S Tanner Muse (Clemson)

Muse is a big, physical safety that plays at a high speed for his size (6'2", 230 pounds). He's a versatile player and can line up at several different spots, including even moving down to play linebacker. This could be a late-round steal for Carolina.

Last week: EDGE Jonathan Garvin (Miami).

Round 7, Pick 221: RB Darius Anderson (TCU)*

For the Panthers' final pick in the draft, I'm going to give Christian McCaffrey a little help here. Anderson was never a true featured back at TCU, but showed promise throughout his career. Although the Horned Frogs didn't utilize him a ton in the passing game, he's got the ability to be a two-way threat, which is exactly the style of back that the Panthers are looking for.

Last week: WR Jauan Jennings (Tennessee).

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.