Score Predictions for Carolina Panthers at Kansas City Chiefs

Schuyler Callihan: Chiefs 30, Panthers 21

If the Panthers can somehow keep this at a 7-10 point game by halftime, they may actually have a chance to pull off the major upset. With that said, let's fall back to reality. There's going to be a lot that has to go right and the Panthers need a little luck on their side as well. Despite the Panthers getting Rasul Douglas back, I don't think it'll make much of a defense with Mahomes slinging the rock around. Carolina has had a tough time slowing down the run game and will have a huge problem dealing with Le'Veon Bell and Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

Jason Hewitt: Chiefs 42, Panthers 20

I don’t believe that this will be a total blowout, but I can see Carolina losing pretty handily. I don’t see this defense being able to keep up with Mahomes or any of Kansas City’s offensive skill players. Even though it’s likely that McCaffrey will have a big game, I don’t see his efforts being enough for this team to keep up. Teddy Bridgewater will be outperformed and outgunned, regardless if he has turnovers or not. That’s how much confidence I have in Mahomes and company.

Josh Altorfer: Chiefs 31, Panthers 24

This will be a great test for the young Carolina team. I have a tough time trusting the defense against Patrick Mahomes and company. It will be closer than people think because the Panthers’ offense finally has everyone healthy for the first time since week two. Still, this won’t be enough to knock off the defending champs.

Bill Riccette: Chiefs 35, Panthers 20

Chiefs just have too much for the Panthers to overcome, but it’s so nice to see Christian McCaffrey back on the field. As long as the Panthers continue to show fight and progress, that’s a positive in my book.

