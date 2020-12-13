Score Predictions for Carolina Panthers vs Denver Broncos

Schuyler Callihan: Panthers 21, Broncos 20

This might not be your type of game to watch if you like high-flying offenses that score points in bunches. With that said, this game is going to come down to who can convert more touchdowns in the red zone as opposed to field goals. Carolina has been playing much better defensively as of late, so I'll give them the slight edge being the home team.

Josh Altorfer: Panthers 24, Broncos 17

Carolina enters the matchup likely without two of its’ best offensive weapons in DJ Moore (COVID list) and Christian McCaffrey (Thigh). However, the defense has really played exceptionally well lately and I see that continuing against an inconsistent Denver offense. I think they can hold the Broncos under 20 points which should be enough for the Panthers to get the home victory.

Bill Riccette: Panthers 21, Broncos 17

This one is tough, but I still like the Panthers off the bye, even without McCaffrey and Moore. I just get the sense the defense finds a way to hang tough and keep Drew Lock in check just enough to pull out the victory.

