Score Predictions for Carolina Panthers vs Detroit Lions

Schuyler Callihan: Lions 30, Panthers 27

I don't think it will matter who is at quarterback for the Panthers this week. Detroit's defense is just really bad. I don't think it'll be the offense or the quarterback play that loses the game for Carolina, but the troublesome defense, which would continue the theme of the Panthers' losses this season.

Josh Altorfer: Lions 27, Panthers 24

This game is a total toss up. Both teams enter the matchup with banged up starting quarterbacks. Both teams have been wildly inconsistent all season long. I give the slight edge to Detroit because they are still holding onto playoff hope with a record of 4-5. Stafford also has a way of pulling off some come from behind victories.

Jason Hewitt: Panthers 23, Lions 21

I have the Panthers winning in a close and ugly 23-21 game. Both the Panthers and the Lions are plagued with injuries, but Carolina has more offensive weapons to utilize against Detroit’s defense at the moment. The trio of Moore, Samuel, and Anderson should have a field day against this secondary, so be ready for that. The Lions are likely to be without D’Andre Swift, which gives me just enough confidence in the Carolina defense to stop the run and neutralize whoever plays quarterback on Sunday. The game won’t be pretty, but it should result in a Panthers victory.

Bill Riccette: Lions 24, Panthers 20

Really hard to figure this one out, especially with both stating QBs banged up. Neither defense is good. Both running games could impress. Slight edge to the Lions if Stafford is able to play, but no Kenny Golladay will keep Carolina in this one. Really could go either way.

