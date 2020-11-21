SI.com
AllPanthers
HomeInside The Den+NewsGM ReportGame Day
Search

Score Predictions for Carolina Panthers vs Detroit Lions

Schuyler Callihan

Schuyler Callihan: Lions 30, Panthers 27

I don't think it will matter who is at quarterback for the Panthers this week. Detroit's defense is just really bad. I don't think it'll be the offense or the quarterback play that loses the game for Carolina, but the troublesome defense, which would continue the theme of the Panthers' losses this season. 

Josh Altorfer: Lions 27, Panthers 24

This game is a total toss up. Both teams enter the matchup with banged up starting quarterbacks. Both teams have been wildly inconsistent all season long. I give the slight edge to Detroit because they are still holding onto playoff hope with a record of 4-5. Stafford also has a way of pulling off some come from behind victories.

Jason Hewitt: Panthers 23, Lions 21

I have the Panthers winning in a close and ugly 23-21 game. Both the Panthers and the Lions are plagued with injuries, but Carolina has more offensive weapons to utilize against Detroit’s defense at the moment. The trio of Moore, Samuel, and Anderson should have a field day against this secondary, so be ready for that. The Lions are likely to be without D’Andre Swift, which gives me just enough confidence in the Carolina defense to stop the run and neutralize whoever plays quarterback on Sunday. The game won’t be pretty, but it should result in a Panthers victory.

Bill Riccette: Lions 24, Panthers 20

Really hard to figure this one out, especially with both stating QBs banged up. Neither defense is good. Both running games could impress. Slight edge to the Lions if Stafford is able to play, but no Kenny Golladay will keep Carolina in this one. Really could go either way.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

THANKS FOR READING ALL PANTHERS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Behind Enemy Lines with John Maakaron of All Lions

A full insider breakdown of the Carolina Panthers' week 11 opponent

Schuyler Callihan

Carolina Panthers' Offensive Keys to the Game vs Detroit

Carolina will have to get creative on offense regardless of who is in at quarterback

Schuyler Callihan

Carolina Panthers Defensive Keys to Victory vs Lions

The Panthers' defense will need to execute in these areas to win on Sunday

Josh Altorfer

Should the Panthers Consider Shutting Down Christian McCaffrey?

The Panthers might need to play it safe with the face of the franchise

Schuyler Callihan

BREAKING: McCaffrey OUT, Bridgewater Questionable vs Detroit

Panthers provide the final injury report ahead of Sunday's game vs Detroit

Schuyler Callihan

Inside the Numbers: Carolina Panthers vs Detroit Lions

Preview of the Panthers' week 11 matchup vs the Lions

Schuyler Callihan

Carolina Panthers Injury Report 11/19

The latest on the Panthers' injury front

Schuyler Callihan

Rhule on Bridgewater: "If He Can Play, He's Going to Play."

It's looking like the Panthers will be without Teddy Bridgewater this Sunday

Schuyler Callihan

Offensive Players to Watch: Detroit Lions

Previewing which players will have a big impact on Sunday's game for the Lions' offense

Schuyler Callihan

Could the 2021 Panthers Become the 2020 Dolphins?

How the Panthers can learn from previous rebuilding teams

Josh Altorfer