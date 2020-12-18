Score Predictions for Carolina Panthers vs Green Bay Packers

Schuyler Callihan: Packers 30, Panthers 17

I just don't see this game being close. The Packers aren't going to be overlooking anyone because they're hoping to keep a firm grasp of the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Carolina continues to fall short in all of these one-score losses, but I'm not so sure this one even comes close to that. Green Bay has the advantage on both sides of the ball and could dominate Carolina if they play to their full capability.

Jason Hewitt: Packers 38, Panthers 17

I can see Za’Darius Smith and Preston Smith giving this offensive line all sorts of problems this Saturday. D.J. Moore may be back, but he will have Jaire Alexander lined up across from him, and he is a premier defensive back. I wouldn’t be surprised to see Bridgewater struggle quite a bit in this game. On the defensive side of the ball, I expect Aaron Rodgers to have a masterful performance. Davante Adams should also have a field day against the Panthers’ secondary. I could see him easily recording over 100 yards and multiple touchdowns. Aaron Jones is an underrated back who might give this defense headaches as well. I don’t see this game being close, but most of us said the same thing about the Chiefs game, so we will see.

Josh Altorfer: Packers 31, Panthers 17

This game looks like a complete mismatch for Carolina. The Packers have one of the highest-scoring offenses in the league and the Panthers simply lack the firepower to keep up. Green Bay has also drastically improved on the defensive side of the ball in recent weeks. All signs point to the Packers taking care of business at home.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.