Score Predictions for Carolina Panthers vs Minnesota Vikings

Schuyler Callihan

Schuyler Callihan: Vikings 24, Panthers 23

I'd like to think that the Panthers can find a way to pull out the win on the road but this is going to be a major challenge for the defense to stop Dalvin Cook. To win this game, they have to limit Cook to under 100 rushing yards and they need to convert on 3rd downs offensively. Carolina has had trouble stopping the run all season long and Minnesota has a pretty solid 3rd down defense. Carolina will have the lead in the fourth quarter but won't be able to hold on in the end.

Jason Hewitt: Panthers 30, Vikings 23

Dalvin Cook is a monster and I fully expect him to have a fantastic day on the ground. Carolina’s defense will probably give up more than a few big plays because of him. However, I believe that the Panthers’ offense can make even more big plays. The Vikings’ defense is arguably just as bad as Carolina’s. The difference here is that the Panthers have more playmakers. Adam Thielen is also likely to be out, so that makes Minnesota’s chances of winning even slimmer. It should be a close game, but Carolina has too much on offense (with or without McCaffrey) for the Vikings to handle.

Josh Altorfer: Panthers 28, Vikings 20

I think this game will be won by the team that makes the fewest mistakes. I trust Teddy Bridgewater and the Panthers more than Kirk Cousins and Co. in the turnover category. I’m also looking for Carolina to get back to the way it utilized Mike Davis earlier in the season. Get him involved on outside runs and in the passing game to keep the chains moving and drain the clock.

