Score Predictions for Panthers at Buccaneers

Schuyler Callihan: Buccaneers 26, Panthers 14

No Stephon Gilmore, no Donte Jackson, possibly no C.J. Henderson...Tom Brady has to be licking his chops for this matchup on Sunday. On the other side of the ball, Robby Anderson (quad) is questionable and yes, Sam Darnold is starting at quarterback and likely playing the entirety of the game.

A few weeks back, I figured this could be a game that the Panthers could steal especially if Tampa Bay's playoff seeding was already locked in and they decided to rest their starters. However, that is not the case as the Bucs could wind up anywhere between the No. 2 and No. 4 seed at the end of Sunday.

Sorry but I just don't see Sam Darnold outscoring Tom Brady in a game that matters. I'll take the Bucs by two scores.

Jeff Haseley: Buccaneers 24, Panthers 14

Carolina has struggled to score since their last win (at Arizona) where they scored 34 points. Since then they have averaged 13 points per game. Tampa Bay on the other hand has seen their scores reach 30+ in five of their last seven games. I don't anticipate that we will see Tom Brady for the entire game. He may not even play the second half depending on the score. As a result, Tampa's numbers will take a dip. Giving the Panthers the benefits of the doubt, I'll say they improve on their average.

