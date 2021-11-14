Score Predictions for Panthers at Cardinals

Schuyler Callihan: Cardinals 23, Panthers 16

Regardless of who starts at quarterback for the Cardinals, I expect this to be yet another low-scoring game. If the Panthers want to have any chance of stealing a win out in the desert, they need this game to be as low-scoring and as ugly as possible. You're not going to win many shootouts against this potent offense, let alone with P.J. Walker at quarterback.

Offensive coordinator Joe Brady knows the best chance to stay in this game is to revert back to the gameplan he had against Atlanta where they ran the ball nearly 47 times. This will keep the clock running which means fewer opportunities for the Cardinals to put up points. Not to mention, it will also eliminate the possibility of Walker turning the ball over in the air.

Cardinals win by a touchdown.

Tyler Ball: Cardinals 31, Panthers 20

Even with the signing of Cam Newton this week, the original problems with the offensive line and starting P.J. Walker at QB will most likely be a deflating combination against an 8-1 powerhouse Arizona Cardinals team. With the potential for Kyler Murray returning, the Arizona offense will be extremely hard to slow down especially after minor injuries to key Panthers defensive players Frankie Luvu and Brian Burns (due to the Mac Jones ankle twist). Newton will most likely be reserved for specific red zone and 3rd and short plays, if at all. The Panthers do have a slight advantage this weekend, with Darnold out as the Cardinals don’t have much recent tape on any of the QBs eligible to play Sunday. Joe Brady can use this to his advantage and make this a close game by trying to optimize the offense with some trickery. If the Panthers want to keep this game close they need to do three things. One, make strong tackles and clean blocks to prevent extra yards and penalties. Two, contain Murray in the pocket and apply pressure. Finally, convert on 3rd downs. In the past, the Panthers' offensive play calling has been predictable, typically running on the majority of first and 3rd downs. The Panthers need to dial in and execute if they want to turn this season around.

Jeff Haseley: Panthers 22, Cardinals 17

Carolina has a challenging task this week but not one that is unattainable. The team will be extra motivated to perform well simply based on the news of Cam Newton's signing. His presence alone adds a degree of positivity and dare I say, a swagger that may have been missing. Newton may not even see the field this week, but he will have an impact on the outcome of this game. Carolina needs to come out of the gate strong and prove that they are not a team to be taken lightly. Good play-calling and execution, especially on offense, are needed to build a lead that they won't give up. Every so often this team surprises us with a game that we didn't expect them to win. A performance that reels us back in as fans and gives us hope for continued success. This may be one of those weeks. Control the clock, minimize the mistakes, and capitalize in the red zone are keys to this game. The defense will need to hold up their end of the bargain as well. Pressure the quarterback, force him into mistakes and keep their offense off the field. Win the time of possession battle and close the game. Carolina needs a win and they steal one against a formidable foe in Arizona. Next step, Cam's homecoming in Week 11 against Ron Rivera's Washington Football Team.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.