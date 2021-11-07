Score Predictions for Panthers vs Patriots

Schuyler Callihan: Patriots 21, Panthers 17

This is a hard one to predict based solely on the fact that we have no idea who is going to line up under center for the Panthers in this one. Even if Darnold gives it a go, I'm not sure how efficient he is going to be with a banged-up right shoulder. P.J. Walker tends to put the ball in dangerous areas consistently and you can't have that happen against this New England defense. I've got New England squeaking one out in Uptown Charlotte thanks to winning the turnover battle.

Tyler Ball: Patriots 28, Panthers 21

While the Panthers are coming off a division win against the Atlanta Falcons, the o-line still struggles to block for Darnold. That being said, my prediction is this game with be a showdown for the Panthers' defense. Last week ex-Patriot Stephon Gilmore asked to be matched up against the pass threat rookie Kyle Pitts..then locked him down with the game closing interception with under two minutes in the 4th quarter. I imagine Gilmore will be playing with some extra fire against his old team this Sunday. I also look for the Panthers' WR corps to run more short slants in the first half to get a rhythm going on offense rather than holding on to the ball longer for the big throws, which puts Darnold or Walker at more risk. The Panthers will need to put pressure on the Pats rookie QB, whose been sacked 15 times and thrown 6 interceptions this season.

Jeff Haseley: Panthers 23, Patriots 19

This feels like a low-scoring game with two decent defenses facing off against two average offenses. If Christian McCaffrey and Sam Darnold are able to suit up and play, I like Carolina's chances to put up some points. The Panthers' defense has come on strong with the return of Shaq Thompson and the arrival of Stephon Gilmore. If they can build on that strength and motivation, it may be the catalyst needed to turn the table in this contest. The winner of this game may be the first to score 20. One of the biggest challenges will be stopping Damien Harris and the Patriots' run game. If Carolina can consistently do that, limit New England to field goals, then they have a chance to earn this hard-fought victory. If Darnold is unable to play and P.J. Walker is thrust into action, I feel it may be a long day. The offensive line came together against Atlanta. We need to see that cohesion again this week. My gut says Carolina wins a tight one, 23-19.

