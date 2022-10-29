Score Predictions for Panthers at Falcons

Schuyler Callihan: Falcons 23, Panthers 17

The feeling around the Carolina Panthers has changed after they defeated Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 21-3. It can be easy to be sucked into thinking they have turned the corner, but I'm just not quite there with this group yet. If anything, I think last week said more about where Tampa Bay stands. Carolina will compete but the Falcons take the first of the two-game season series.

Ian Black: Panthers 24, Falcons 21

Last week was one of redemption for the Panthers. This team seems to be rallying behind Steve Wilks despite all of the noise around them. The Falcons are a more winnable matchup on paper than the Bucs, but Atlanta has been surprising teams this season themselves. All in all, this should be a close division matchup.

Matt Alquiza: Falcons 20, Panthers 13

Last week was fun for Panthers fans. Annihilating Tom Brady in his last trip to Bank of America Stadium was cathartic for a bunch of people. However, those good vibes won’t last long. Atlanta is a good football team and I’m still dubious of PJ Walkers ability to lead a good offense long-term. The Falcons will control the clock and it’ll be difficult for Carolina to have the same success they did last week.

