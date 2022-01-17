Skip to main content

Score, Spread, & Over/Under Predictions for Arizona Cardinals vs Los Angeles Rams

Picks for tonight's playoff game in Los Angeles.

Score Prediction: Rams 23, Cardinals 21

This game is going to go right down to the final possession. At the end of the day, I don't trust Kliff Kingsbury as much as I do Sean McVay. Not to mention, this is a Cardinals team that has managed to drop four of its last five games, one of which was a loss to these very Rams. 

Spread Prediction: Cardinals +3.5 

It's hard for me to pass up on the Cardinals side when you get three and a hook. It ensures you a cover if the Cardinals were to lose by a field goal plus I believe Arizona has a better chance to win this game outright than to lay three and a half with the Rams. Matthew Stafford has had a problem turning the ball over this year and has thrown a handful of pick sixes. That in itself scares me off the LA side.

Over/Under Prediction: Under 49.5

These two defenses haven't played as well as I figured they would and, in fact, they've been middle of the road type of units. That said, this is a do or die situation now that we're in the playoffs and both are capable of playing high-end defensive football.

