Score, Spread, & Over/Under Predictions for Arizona Cardinals vs Los Angeles Rams

Score Prediction: Rams 23, Cardinals 21

This game is going to go right down to the final possession. At the end of the day, I don't trust Kliff Kingsbury as much as I do Sean McVay. Not to mention, this is a Cardinals team that has managed to drop four of its last five games, one of which was a loss to these very Rams.

Spread Prediction: Cardinals +3.5

It's hard for me to pass up on the Cardinals side when you get three and a hook. It ensures you a cover if the Cardinals were to lose by a field goal plus I believe Arizona has a better chance to win this game outright than to lay three and a half with the Rams. Matthew Stafford has had a problem turning the ball over this year and has thrown a handful of pick sixes. That in itself scares me off the LA side.

Over/Under Prediction: Under 49.5

These two defenses haven't played as well as I figured they would and, in fact, they've been middle of the road type of units. That said, this is a do or die situation now that we're in the playoffs and both are capable of playing high-end defensive football.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:



Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.