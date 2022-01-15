Skip to main content

Score, Spread, & Over/Under Predictions for Buffalo Bills vs New England Patriots

Picking today's playoff game between the Bills and Patriots.

Score Prediction: Patriots 26, Bills 21

One stat I had a hard time believing is that Bills QB Josh Allen has the worst QBR of any QB when the temperature is below freezing (32 degrees). Considering that he played his college ball at Wyoming and has played his entire NFL career in Buffalo, you would think he'd be accustomed to the cold. That's not the only reason I'm siding with the Patriots though. Bill Belichick is a master at winning in the postseason and will do whatever it takes to win, even if it's the unconventional way, like we saw when these two teams met earlier in the year and Mac Jones threw the ball three times. New England's defense wins the day in this one.

Spread Prediction: Patriots +4.5

As mentioned above, New England's defense is too good to not take the points. Even if the Bills do win the game, I have a hard time believing they win by more than a field goal. Allen is susceptible to turning the ball over once or twice and that's something you can't have happen when you're laying points.

Read More

Over/Under Prediction: Over 44

With these two teams and the cold weather, you'd think the under would be the play. Not for me. This won't fly over the total by any means, but I do see this being a bit sloppy at times and short fields don't help games stay under the number.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Untitled design (63)
GM Report

Score, Spread, & Over/Under Predictions for Buffalo Bills vs New England Patriots

1 minute ago
USATSI_17118256_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Panthers GM Details Main Focus for Roster in Offseason

40 minutes ago
USATSI_17499106_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Projecting the Top 10 Picks in the 2022 NFL Draft

43 minutes ago
USATSI_17404084_168388579_lowres
GM Report

List of Carolina Panthers Who Are Set to be Free Agents

23 hours ago
Untitled design (59)
GM Report

Can the Panthers Afford Donte Jackson & Stephon Gilmore?

Jan 14, 2022
USATSI_17249409_168388579_lowres (1)
GM Report

PODCAST: McCaffrey Trade Rumors, OC Candidates, Cam Returning? + More

Jan 13, 2022
USATSI_17412945_168388579_lowres (1)
GM Report

Analysts Around the NFL Rip Rhule for Comments on Passing on Rashawn Slater

Jan 13, 2022
USATSI_17479880_168388579_lowres
GM Report

It Doesn't Appear the Panthers Will Move On from Sam Darnold

Jan 12, 2022