Score, Spread, & Over/Under Predictions for Buffalo Bills vs New England Patriots

Score Prediction: Patriots 26, Bills 21

One stat I had a hard time believing is that Bills QB Josh Allen has the worst QBR of any QB when the temperature is below freezing (32 degrees). Considering that he played his college ball at Wyoming and has played his entire NFL career in Buffalo, you would think he'd be accustomed to the cold. That's not the only reason I'm siding with the Patriots though. Bill Belichick is a master at winning in the postseason and will do whatever it takes to win, even if it's the unconventional way, like we saw when these two teams met earlier in the year and Mac Jones threw the ball three times. New England's defense wins the day in this one.

Spread Prediction: Patriots +4.5

As mentioned above, New England's defense is too good to not take the points. Even if the Bills do win the game, I have a hard time believing they win by more than a field goal. Allen is susceptible to turning the ball over once or twice and that's something you can't have happen when you're laying points.

Over/Under Prediction: Over 44

With these two teams and the cold weather, you'd think the under would be the play. Not for me. This won't fly over the total by any means, but I do see this being a bit sloppy at times and short fields don't help games stay under the number.

