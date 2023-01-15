Score, Spread, & Over/Under Predictions for Dolphins at Bills

Score Prediction: Bills 34, Dolphins 13

I don't think it matters who is starting/not starting at quarterback for the Miami Dolphins. This is a team that had a terrible second half of the season and is fortunate to even be in the playoffs. This game could get out of hand quickly.

Spread Prediction: Bills -13.5

Josh Allen and the Bills offense will be way too much for this Miami defense to handle. On the flip side, I don't see how Miami puts the ball in the end zone more than once. So with that, you're asking Miami to hold Buffalo between 20-24 points. That's not happening.

Over/Under Prediction: OVER 44

When Miami goes on the road, the total goes over. When these two teams play, the total goes over. To be exact, 11 of the last 16 matchups between the Bills and Dolphins have gone over the number. They combined for 61 points in the freezing cold with snowfall back in December. I think they can eclipse 44 in what is expected to be good conditions.

