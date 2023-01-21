Score, Spread, & Over/Under Predictions for Giants at Eagles

Score Prediction: Giants 27, Eagles 23

I can't believe I'm doing it. Am I really doing it? I'm doing it. Give me the Giants. For whatever reason, I'm falling for the Daniel Jones/Brian Daboll cinderella story. No one thought the Giants would get past Minnesota and that's likely the case again here with Philly. The Eagles' roster is loaded but a couple of key turnovers from Jalen Hurts cost them the game.

Spread Prediction: Giants +7.5

Okay, I'm honestly shocked the point spread is this big. Even if the Giants don't find a way to win the game, I do think they keep it close throughout. There's something about having a week off that seems to trip up teams once in a while. Plus, New York is riding high into this one and believes they can make it all the way to the Super Bowl. It will be a one-score game either way, grab the points.

Over/Under Prediction: 47.5

Philly has posted 34 or more points six times this season. At any moment, they can hit for the big play. As close as I expect this game to be, I don't want any part of the under where both teams are going to be matching scores in the second half. If both offenses show up, we should have an over.

