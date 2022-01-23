Score, Spread, & Over/Under Predictions for Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Los Angeles Rams

Score Prediction: Rams 27, Buccaneers 23

The Bucs aren't going back-to-back. The Rams' defense finally put it all together last week in their Wild Card win over the Cardinals, forcing two Kyler Murray interceptions and limiting the Arizona offense to just 183 total yards. The Bucs o-line is a little banged up and it's a matchup that I see the Rams winning and doing so consistently. With no Chris Godwin, no Antonio Brown and potentially no Cyril Grayson, Brady is going to have to rely on guys like Scotty Miller, Jaelon Darden, and Tyler Johnson to compliment Mike Evans.

Spread Prediction: Rams +3

I can't believe I'm going against Tom Brady here, but this is a completely different team with all the injuries they currently have. The Rams beat them at full strength early in the season by ten which was what put this L.A. team on the national radar. Regardless of the outcome, I think taking the the points is the right side here.

Over/Under Prediction: 48.5

I have this barely going over the total but I do think 48.5 is a good number. Anything higher and I would stay away from it. These two quarterbacks can score points and do so in bunches. I wouldn't want to get to the fourth quarter and hope the two teams combine for only ten points. When they met earlier this season, Brady and Stafford combined for 775 yards. That's all I need to feel good about this one going over.

