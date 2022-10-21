Scott Fitterer on Trading McCaffrey, What's Next, Who Won't Be Traded + More

Opening statement

"The first call that we received with an offer was last Friday. It was not something that we would consider. Went through the game, went through the weekend and really picked up Tuesday. Tuesday morning is when teams got involved in started calling and that's when we discussed internally as a group - Would we do this? If we do it, what's acceptable? And we kind of put a value on it. At that point, we worked through it, we talked to the teams. A couple of teams didn't have first round picks that we thought was the right area for Christian. So it complicated it that there wasn't a first-round pick to be had, so we had to figure out what's the equivalent of a first-round pick if that's the case? A couple of teams did have a first-round pick, they never got there. It was never an option for them, so it was going to be a combination of something. What that was was very fluid. We got to a point where two teams were pretty serious and we went back and forth with them and it just got to a point where we thought it was the best thing for the organization moving forward. It's a tough move because when you have someone of Christian's stature in the community, the type of player he is, the type of person he is, it's really tough to move on from him."

If the team is tanking

"No, I think we had to figure in what's best for the organization. Our focus is still going on and competing every weekend. We expect to win. The NFL is a business where you lose guys, whether its injuries, trades, whatever happens the expectation of winning never changes. We owe it to them. That's our expectation as an organization to go out and win every game."

What message this sends to the team

"That's the tough part. I'm not trying to tell them anything when we do that. We're doing what's best for the organization. What we would tell them is, hey, the expectations haven't changed. We're going to compete. Nothing changes about Tampa this week. I'm not trying to send a message by doing this."

If Tepper has given him clarity on his long-term future

"My job is just to come in and do the job that's best for the organization every day. I'm not worried about my job, Coach Wilks' job, anyone's job in the building. Our job is to get it right for the organization for the long-term."

How many hard offers he received for McCaffrey

"Three hard offers and then a couple of like, test the water type offers where they threw their hat in the ring and it was like, no. We're not going to go there. There were a lot of just like mid-level, sniffing to see where it's at really more than anything."

What he's telling teams that are calling about Brian Burns, Derrick Brown, Shaq Thompson, DJ Moore

"Philosophically we always listen. We have gotten calls and we've said no to all of them. I think there are certain players on this team we like, the young core of our team. This isn't a situation where we're trying to sell. We're trying to add players to this already really good, young mix. Guys like Burns. Guys like Brown. We'll always listen but I want those guys here. These are guys that we win with moving forward."

If there will be any other trades before the deadline

"You never know. But I know there's players on this team that I really don't want to trade and that I know this organization doesn't want to trade. It would have to take something astronomical. I think moving forward we like where we're at we like our young players."

If he is open to trading older players that may not be a part of the young core

"It just comes down to the individual and what the plan is for this year, next year, the year after. Are they in the plans? Or is this a person that we can grow with and get to the Super Bowl with? If not, then maybe we'll listen. If they are guys that can help us do that, they'll be here."

What happened with Robbie Anderson on the sideline and then the trade

"I always liked Robbie. I went down and sat with him late in the fourth quarter of that game. We talked about different things. He was frustrated. But I think we found something that helped him. Put him in a good spot. Put our team in a good spot with some draft picks and I think it was a win-win for both of us, considering the circumstance."

What he would tell the fans who are not excited about the rest of the season

"I'd say we have a really good, young core. This is a growing team. This is a developing team. Yeah, Christian is a dynamic player. He's one of the best players in the NFL. We're not going to hide that. I mean, he is who he is. What it does do is it allows us to grow going forward. Watch these guys. Watch them develop. Watch D'Onta [Foreman], Chuba [Hubbard], and [Raheem] Blackshear grow. This is a great opportunity for them to take that step. Be along for the ride."

