REPORT: Sean Payton Has Informed the Saints of His Decision

The search is on for a new head coach in New Orleans.

The New Orleans Saints will begin their search for a new head coach as Sean Payton has informed the team that he has decided to step away, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Earlier this week, Jay Glazer of FOX did a radio interview with 105.3 The Fan in Dallas talking about what he knew about Payton's situation at the time. 

"Sean (Payton) changes his mind every two seconds. We talk about it a lot. It's why I haven't reported anything because he changes his mind like every two minutes," Glazer said. “But that’s also why I said two weeks ago on FOX NFL Sunday during the coaching carousel was that there could be a coach or two step away just because of these last two years of COVID, it’s taken its toll on people.”

In 15 years as the head coach of the Saints, Payton posted a record of 152-89. He won seven NFC South division titles and won Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts in 2009.

