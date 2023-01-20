Sean Payton's Interview With Panthers Is on Hold

Following the tragic passing of Charlotte FC player Anton Walkes, David Tepper and other Carolina Panthers representatives flew back to Charlotte Thursday, putting the interview with Sean Payton and others in New York on hold.

Walkes was killed in a boating accident off the coast of Miami. He was 25.

Tepper owns the Panthers and the MLS club and felt like he needed to be back with the team during this difficult time and rightfully so.

Shortly after receiving news of the matter, Tepper released a statement via the club's social media outlets.

"Everyone at Tepper Sports & Entertainment is devastated by the tragic passing of Anton Walkes. He was a tremendous son, father, partner, and teammate whose joyous approach to life touched everyone he met. Anton made those around him better people in all areas of life and represented Charlotte FC to the highest standard both on and off the pitch. He will be greatly missed by many and our thoughts and prayers are with Anton's family during this heartbreaking time. The Club offers its full support to all those impacted during this period of mourning."

At this time, there are no details as to when Payton's interview will be rescheduled. The Panthers are scheduled to interview Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey on Saturday and New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka on Sunday for the head coaching job. Whether those interviews will take place as previously scheduled is unknown.

