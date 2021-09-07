See Where the Panthers Sit in the MMQB's NFL Preseason Power Rankings

See where the Panthers sit in the various preseason rankings.

We are just days away from year two of the Matt Rhule era getting underway in the Queen City and expectations are beginning to rise for one of the youngest teams in the NFL.

Sam Darnold appears to be an upgrade at quarterback over Teddy Bridgewater, the Panthers will have a healthy Christian McCaffrey in the backfield, and have added some key pieces to the defense this offseason such as CB Jaycee Horn, LB Haason Reddick, LB Frankie Luvu, DT DaQuan Jones, DE Morgan Fox, and CB A.J. Bouye.

Just how good will the Panthers be? Well, the folks at MMQB on Sports Illustrated aren't necessarily sold on Matt Rhule's club just yet, ranking them 24th in their preseason power rankings.

"The Panthers were a fun little surprise early last year, until the bottom really fell out. We’ll see if Matt Rhule’s squad can recapture that mojo with Sam Darnold and hopefully a healthy CMC leading the offense."

The Panthers have a very favorable start to the season, so there's a good chance that Carolina could soar up these rankings by the end of the month.

