Shaq Thompson 'Expected' to Start Camp on PUP List

The veteran linebacker is unlikely to practice in the opening week of training camp.

Monday afternoon, Carolina Panthers head coach met with the media to discuss the start of training camp which begins Wednesday morning. He noted that the team is fairly healthy heading into camp but will likely see starting linebacker Shaq Thompson land on the PUP list tomorrow.

"Shaq did a little clean out of his knee and he'll be back in a couple of weeks, but he'll start on PUP and that's probably a good thing for him. He'll be really healthy this year."

Rhule also provided an update on second year defensive lineman Daviyon Nixon. "We're expecting him to be a full-go. We'll do a good job in terms of limiting his volume early on."

Being placed on the PUP list at this time of year has no bearing on the eligibility for said players in the regular season. Teams can activate players from the PUP list at any point during the preseason without being forced to miss regular season game action. However, if a player remains on the PUP list heading into the season, he will be required to miss at least four games. 

