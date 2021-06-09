Sports Illustrated home
Shaq Thompson to Play at Heavier Weight in 2021

The Panthers' veteran linebacker appears to be in great shape at OTAs.
Following the conclusion of the 2020 season, Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator Phil Snow told veteran linebacker, Shaq Thompson, in exit interviews to pack on some weight throughout the winter months. Thompson arrived at OTAs looking much bigger and even faster according to Snow.

"If you look at Shaq right now, Shaq has put on some weight and I asked him to this offseason. He's done a terrific job, so we're bigger inside now. Shaq last year was about 225-227. Now he's 235-237 and he looks terrific. I don't know if you have noticed it but he's moving as well or better so I'm anxious to watch Shaq this year."

Thompson is projected to start at the WILL linebacker position once again in 2021 and will need to have more of an impact in stopping the run game. Last season, Thompson totaled 114 tackles, six tackles for loss, and two QB hits.

