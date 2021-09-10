Shi Smith Ruled Out vs Jets

The Carolina Panthers (0-0) will open up the 2021 season on Sunday at 1 p.m by playing host to the New York Jets (0-0). As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week.

Carolina will be riding into week one in good shape health-wise but will be without rookie wide receiver Shi Smith who is currently nursing a shoulder injury.

Head coach Matt Rhule also added that wide receiver Alex Erickson will be elevated from the practice squad and onto the 53-man roster. He will serve as the Panthers' punt returner.

