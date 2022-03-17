Should Baker Mayfield be Plan 'B' for the Panthers?

Just a few days ago, it felt that the Panthers were the frontrunners to land Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson via trade. Now, the Saints have emerged as the leader with the Falcons and Browns also heavily involved as well.

If it weren't for Watson's no-trade clause, he would more than likely already be a Panther. When it comes to having a bidding war for the 26-year-old quarterback, the Panthers have the most appealing assets for Houston. They would have the No. 6 overall pick which would give them two of the top six picks in this year's draft, plus two more firsts and some very talented players still on their rookie deals.

With the no-trade clause, there is no bidding war. It will simply come down to where Deshaun Watson wants to play and if he's looking to go to a roster that is built to win right now, he's probably leaning toward New Orleans or Cleveland. Atlanta has gained some momentum thanks to his previous relationship with team owner, Arthur Blank, having been a ball boy for the team in his childhood days. Playing in Atlanta could be very appealing to the Georgia native.

Since it's looking more and more like the Panthers are going to miss out on Watson, where should their focus turn next?

Well, Cleveland is heading for a breakup with former No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield regardless of what happens in the Deshaun Watson sweepstakes. The price tag for Mayfield isn't likely to be astronomical considering he is coming off of a serious shoulder injury and hasn't really played up to the level you would want out of a No. 1 pick. That said, some team is going to pursue him because he is good enough to be a starter in this league and there are several teams that have a glaring hole at quarterback.

Mayfield would be an upgrade over Sam Darnold, sure, but is it worth sending more picks out the door for a guy that isn't likely to be the long-term solution? No. If Watson doesn't end up in Carolina, it would probably be best for the Panthers to ride this thing out with Darnold for another year or draft a quarterback at No. 6 and re-sign Cam Newton to be the mentor/bridge quarterback. Continuing to add a quarterback that may/may not be the answer year after year isn't a winning formula. At some point, Carolina has to roll the dice and select a young guy in the draft and hope he can turn the direction of the organization around by the end of his rookie deal.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.