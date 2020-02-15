Should Panthers Be Interested in Josh Norman?

Yesterday morning the Washington Redskins decided to part ways with former Pro Bowl cornerback Josh Norman after a four year stint with the organization. With the possibility of James Bradberry testing the market, should the Panthers show interest in bringing back Norman?

It may not be a bad idea, so hear me out.

Should the Panthers lose Bradberry to the Redskins or any other team, the only other corners under contract would be Dante Jackson, Corn Elder and Cole Luke. To say the least, it would make for a very thin and inexperienced unit. The Panthers should prepare for the worst and expect to have to be in a position to replace Bradberry. The NFC South is loaded with talent at the receiver position and Carolina needs to have a reliable corner to go and limit big plays.

In the event Bradberry remains with Carolina, it wouldn't hurt to upgrade the position. Yes, there are other free agent options that may make more sense, but the Panthers will be certainly be involved in the rumor mill. Norman is not the same player he once was and is now past his prime, but a veteran presence is needed. Personally, I feel the Panthers would be better off targeting someone like Darqueze Dennard, Eli Apple, or even Daryl Worley. All of which would be considered potentially cheaper options that have more value.

It's all going to come down to money. If Norman wants a sizable contract, the Panthers might as well not even entertain the thought - money will need to be spent elsewhere. If Norman is keen on the idea of settling for a one year deal at a respectable price tag, then it might be worth talking about.

Should the Panthers bring back Norman? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

