Should the Panthers Address the O-Line or QB Situation First?

It's no secret that the Carolina Panthers have many areas of their roster that need to be addressed. Probably the two biggest glaring needs are an improved offensive line and better quarterback play.

At the beginning of a rebuild, every decision that is made is crucial for getting a franchise turned around and headed back in the right direction. Does GM Scott Fitterer make a move to acquire a generational talent in Texans QB Deshaun Watson? Does he select a quarterback in the first round of the draft? Or does he ride with Teddy Bridgewater and focus on building the offensive line before searching for the next franchise quarterback?

Over the years, we've seen many teams select a quarterback No. 1 overall or near the top of the first round but things don't pan out as planned because the offensive line play was so poor. If Fitterer pulls the trigger on selecting a quarterback in the first round, it may make sense to sit him until you know the offensive line is in good shape. Look at the Bengals for example. Joe Burrow already looks like he's going to be a great NFL quarterback but man, he took a beating in his rookie season and ended up tearing his ACL causing him to miss the final six games of the season.

One team that did it right was the Dallas Cowboys. They drafted linemen in the first round three out of four years which ended up building one of the strongest units in the NFL. Sure, Cowboys fans were up in arms about it but once they found their quarterback of the future, Dak Prescott in 2016, they were able to protect him.

Teddy Bridgewater did not have a great season in 2020 (15 touchdowns, 11 interceptions) but the offensive line may just be the area that becomes the No. 1 priority. Unless the Panthers can pull off a deal for Watson or trade up to select Justin Fields or Zach Wilson, they might want to shift their focus to either Oregon OT Penei Sewell or Northwestern OT Rashawn Slater.

The first chore for Fitterer has to be re-signing starting right tackle Taylor Moton. Moton's rookie contract has expired and is set to be a free agent. Over the last couple of years, Moton has transformed into one of the best right tackles in the entire league. Pair him up with a promising young tackle on the other side and all of a sudden, the pieces to the puzzle begin to come together.

Matt Rhule likes to build from the inside out as we saw in last year's draft. His first two picks were on defensive tackle Derrick Brown and defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos. The Panthers also selected defensive tackle Bravvion Roy in the 6th round. Don't be surprised if that's the angle Rhule and Fitterer take in this year's draft but on the offensive side of the ball. If Wilson and Fields are both off the board, you can take one of the best offensive tackles available and maybe draft Jamie Newman or Kellen Mond later on in the draft. Both quarterbacks were coached by Rhule and the Panthers' staff this past week in Mobile, AL at the Reese's Senior Bowl.

