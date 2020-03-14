AllPanthers
Should the Panthers Show Interest in Bringing Back Thomas Davis?

Schuyler Callihan

On Friday, the Los Angeles Chargers elected to release former Carolina Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis after just one season with the team.

Davis recorded 112 tackles, three tackles for loss, two quarterback hits and one sack in 2019 and had his highest tackle total since 2013. The 36-year old is now back on the market and is looking to finish out his career on a high note.

Should the Panthers be interested? Absolutely. With Luke Kuechly now in retirement, the Panthers need someone to help glue together this extremely young defense. Shaq Thompson will likely be that guy, but bringing Davis back on a one-year deal to potentially send him off into retirement should be looked at.

He knows what it takes to win in the Queen City and with the Panthers seemingly headed towards a rebuild, it always helps to have an experienced veteran to help groom the younger guys.

The Panthers have the No. 7 overall pick in the upcoming 2020 NFL Draft and one player they could be eyeing up is Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons. If the Panthers are able to draft Simmons, and sign Davis to a relatively cheap deal, it's a huge win for Carolina. 

Do you think the Panthers should entertain the idea of bringing back Thomas Davis? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

