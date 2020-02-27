Should the Panthers Target Jalen Hurts?

As the draft rapidly approaches, the speculation increases on whether or not the Panthers are sold on their current quarterback situation. Let's face it, regardless of what Matt Rhule and David Tepper said at the NFL Combine, the future is unclear for Cam Newton.

As NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported, the Panthers plan to "move forward" with Newton as of now. The key part here? "As of now." There have been some rumors that the Panthers could potentially trade up to the No. 1 pick to select Joe Burrow and reunite him with his college offensive coordinator Joe Brady. A few months ago, the trendy pick was Oregon's Justin Herbert. Now, the Panthers should entertain the thought of Jalen Hurts of Oklahoma.

Why, you may ask?

Well, unlike the Joe Burrow situation, you wouldn't have to give up a "kings ransom" in order to select him. Hurts is a day two pick, likely to go in the third round. Hurts comes with little to no risk. This would allow Carolina to get Isaiah Simmons, Derrick Brown or an offensive tackle with their first round selection and not reach for a quarterback at No. 7.

Hurts was asked about playing a different position at the NFL level and let's just say, he was not enthused.

For years, the thought was a small, athletic and agile quarterback could never make it in the league. That's not the case anymore. Look at the success that Lamar Jackson and Russell Wilson are having. Those two were never thought of as being a face of the franchise, but the fact is - they are. Jalen Hurts may not have the same arm as Wilson or the same running ability as Jackson, but the young man is ultra talented. If he's placed in the right system and surrounded with some talent at the receiver position, he could be a hidden gem in the middle rounds.

Most project Hurts to be a career backup, but I wouldn't rule him out of ever becoming QB1. His work ethic is second to none. After beating West Virginia by a 52-14 count, Hurts was seen on Twitter going hard in a postgame workout shortly after. With his attention to detail, coupled with his athletic ability and high football IQ, it makes him an extremely intriguing prospect.

Last year, the Panthers selected West Virginia quarterback Will Grier in the third round and although it's only a year later, it doesn't appear that he will be leading the offense anytime soon. Kyle Allen is a serviceable backup, but that's about it. Cam Newton will need a successor at some point. Whether it's in 2020 or a few years down the road, someone will need to be learning the ropes from arguably the best quarterback in franchise history. Ideally, letting Newton play out the final year of his contract and help mentor and groom the next potential face of the organization is key. The Panthers must take advantage of still having Newton on the roster as he can help the team just as much off of the field as he does on.

