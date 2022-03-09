Should the Panthers Trade Christian McCaffrey?

It might be time for the Panthers to move on from McCaffrey while the value is still there. But should they?

At the time of the deal, I argued that paying running back Christian McCaffrey made sense. He's a special player that can impact the game in so many different ways and as we've seen, the offense is on a completely different level with him in uniform.

The problem is, he hasn't been in uniform very much since signing the contract extension in 2020. In fact, by the end of the season, McCaffrey has played in just ten of the 33 games that head coach Matt Rhule has coached in Carolina.

Last season, it was a number of different injuries. First, it was the ankle that kept him out for several weeks. He made his return against the Kansas City Chiefs and played well but at the end of the game, he injured his shoulder. After missing a few more games, McCaffrey was working his way back at the end of the season, but then a quad injury popped up and the Panthers decided to just shut him down for the year, knowing that they had no chance of making the postseason.

Fast forward to 2021 and the Panthers relived the same nightmare from a year ago. In week three, McCaffrey left the game with a hamstring injury and is placed on injured reserve which leads to him missing five games. Four weeks after his return, he gets his ankle rolled on in Miami and placed on injured reserve a second time, marking the end of his season.

Most general managers have refrained from drafting running backs in the first round and have also not been very willing to drop a big amount of money at their feet when their contract runs out.

The reason being?

Running backs just don't last in this league. There are a few who make it longer than others like Adrian Peterson, Emmitt Smith, and Walter Payton, but very few last into their 30s, let alone late 20s. Running backs take the most beating on a week in, week out basis which is why when you do have someone like Christian McCaffrey, you have to limit his workload. According to research done by Statista, running backs have the shortest lifespan in the NFL with an average of 2.57 years per career. See why GMs are not chomping at the bit to throw a lump sum of cash at their star running backs?

Christian McCaffrey, however, is different. At the time of his extension, he was coming off a season in which he recorded over 1,000 yards rushing and receiving - something that has only been achieved two other times in the history of the game. The Panthers weren't throwing some $64 million at an elite starting running back, they were also paying for an elite receiver. In all honesty, if McCaffrey would have stayed healthy, the deal could be considered a bargain in the sense that you're paying an elite running back and an elite receiver for just $64 million over four years. But with McCaffrey missing so many games, the deal looks far from a bargain.

Could it be in the best interest of the Panthers to move on from McCaffrey?

If the right trade offer came along, it wouldn't be a bad idea. Then again, if I'm Scott Fitterer, I want to be overwhelmed with what I'm getting in return. The only problem is, no one is going to make a massive offer for a running back, especially one that has been hurt the past two seasons. Reports are that the Panthers would like a first round pick and another piece of compensation in return. If that is offered, I'd say do the deal. Trade him while he still has that much value. If that type of offer is not made, then you hold on to him and hope he stays healthy to provide a shot in the arm to the offense.

When asked about trade rumors circling McCaffrey, Fitterer told reporters back in January that he had a conversation with him to clear the air.

"That was a good talk that I had with Christian this morning. We sat there 30-45 minutes and we addressed all of those things. I told him what was the truth and what was not the truth. I think there was a report back in November that we were actively trying to trade him and that was not true. What I did tell him though is as a GM, I'll take any call. You can call and make any offer you want. That doesn't mean we're going to do it. That doesn't mean we're shopping you. I'll listen. I look at Christian as a foundation piece on this team, one of those building blocks. We're a better team when he's on the field. He's one of the elite players in the NFL. I would love for him to be here but I would never not take a call. If somebody calls and offers something crazy, yeah, you would look at it but there is no intentions right now of trading Christian McCaffrey."

