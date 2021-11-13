Skip to main content
    • November 13, 2021
    Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Panthers at Cardinals

    Can the Panthers cover the spread?
    Each week, we at All Panthers will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Carolina Panther games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

    1 Star - Not very confident

    2 Star - A little confident

    3 Star - Fairly confident

    4 Star - Very confident

    5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

    Spread: ARI -10.5

    1 Star play on the Panthers covering: Arizona will win the game but I don't see them doing so by a margin. Even if Kyler Murray does play, he won't be 100%. Carolina held Murray to just 133 passing yards a year ago, so I'm not overly concerned about if he plays or not. 10.5 points is a lot in the NFL, especially against a team that has a good defense. I'll take the points.

    Over/Under: 44

    2 Star play on the under: There's a chance that both backup QBs will be starting in this one. Not to mention, both defenses have strong secondaries. There should be a lot of run calls in this game for both teams, which means the clock will continue to run. I don't see how this goes over. Side with the under.

    My picks for the season:

    ATS: 7-2 (77%)

    Over/Unders: 8-1 (88%)

    Total: 15-3 (83%)

