Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Panthers at Cardinals

Spread: ARI -10.5
1 Star play on the Panthers covering: Arizona will win the game but I don't see them doing so by a margin. Even if Kyler Murray does play, he won't be 100%. Carolina held Murray to just 133 passing yards a year ago, so I'm not overly concerned about if he plays or not. 10.5 points is a lot in the NFL, especially against a team that has a good defense. I'll take the points.
Over/Under: 44
2 Star play on the under: There's a chance that both backup QBs will be starting in this one. Not to mention, both defenses have strong secondaries. There should be a lot of run calls in this game for both teams, which means the clock will continue to run. I don't see how this goes over. Side with the under.
