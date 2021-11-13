Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Panthers at Cardinals

Each week, we at All Panthers will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Carolina Panther games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: ARI -10.5

1 Star play on the Panthers covering: Arizona will win the game but I don't see them doing so by a margin. Even if Kyler Murray does play, he won't be 100%. Carolina held Murray to just 133 passing yards a year ago, so I'm not overly concerned about if he plays or not. 10.5 points is a lot in the NFL, especially against a team that has a good defense. I'll take the points.

Over/Under: 44

2 Star play on the under: There's a chance that both backup QBs will be starting in this one. Not to mention, both defenses have strong secondaries. There should be a lot of run calls in this game for both teams, which means the clock will continue to run. I don't see how this goes over. Side with the under.

My picks for the season:

ATS: 7-2 (77%)

Over/Unders: 8-1 (88%)

Total: 15-3 (83%)

