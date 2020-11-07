Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Panthers at Chiefs

Each week, we at All Panthers will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Carolina Panther games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Spread: CAR +10.5

2 Star play on Panthers covering: I don't think the game will ever be in doubt for Kansas City and I actually see this being a backdoor cover for Carolina with a late, late score to make it look a bit closer than it would seem. The backdoor cover is why I have it at just a two star play. Kansas City has a bye next week but may be looking ahead to Las Vegas the following week and may want to not go all out against a team like Carolina. The Chiefs are extremely talented and should coast to victory, but the Panthers will find a way to cover because that's what Teddy Bridgewater does.

Over/Under: 52.5

2 Star play on the under: I have Kansas City winning 30-21 which has it just a notch under the projected total. If the Chiefs get over 30, I don't think the under will be able to cash in. As I previously mentioned, I think this game will be well in hand and we will see Chad Henne at the end with the Chiefs up 30-14.

