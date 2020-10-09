Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Panthers at Falcons

Each week, we at All Panthers will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Carolina Panther games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Spread: CAR +1

1 Star play on Panthers covering: This game seems like it should be in favor of Carolina, but the Falcons are desperate for a win. This is going to be a close game throughout and turnovers are going to play a big role in the outcome of this game. Whichever offense commits the fewest mistakes will win this high-scoring affair. I've loved the way Teddy Bridgewater has played as of late so I will give a slight edge to he and the Panthers but I could see it going either way.

Over/Under: 53.5

4 Star play on the over: These two offenses have the potential to score all day long. Atlanta's defense has been putrid vs the pass all season and I don't see that changing this week against a fast wide receiving corps. Carolina's defense has played above expectations and when you go up against Calvin Ridley and potentially Julio Jones, you're going to fall back down to earth a little bit. With that said, I'm going Panthers 38-34.

