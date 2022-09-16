Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Panthers at Giants

Each week, we at All Panthers will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Carolina Panther games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Spread: Giants -2.5

2 Star play on the Panthers covering: The Panthers' eight-game losing streak dating back to last year finally comes to an end. I don't see Carolina's defense struggling as badly as they did in Week 1, a lot of which defensive coordinator Phil Snow believes is an easy fix. This line, in my opinion, indicates an overreaction to New York's win over Tennessee. I think we'll see as the year goes on that the Titans just aren't as good as they've been in years past. A lot of teams across the league had tackling issues in Week 1, so I wouldn't look too much into the Giants rushing for over 200 and the Panthers allowing over 200 on the ground.

Over/Under: 43.5

1 Star play on the over: Siding with the over doesn't mean I believe Carolina will have problems on the defensive side, I just think this line is too low. Thought it would be a little closer to 45/45.5. Points will be scored in this one and I could see each team getting into the 20s. Lean to the over.

