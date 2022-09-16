Skip to main content

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Panthers at Giants

Can the Panthers cover the spread?

Each week, we at All Panthers will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Carolina Panther games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: Giants -2.5

2 Star play on the Panthers covering: The Panthers' eight-game losing streak dating back to last year finally comes to an end. I don't see Carolina's defense struggling as badly as they did in Week 1, a lot of which defensive coordinator Phil Snow believes is an easy fix. This line, in my opinion, indicates an overreaction to New York's win over Tennessee. I think we'll see as the year goes on that the Titans just aren't as good as they've been in years past. A lot of teams across the league had tackling issues in Week 1, so I wouldn't look too much into the Giants rushing for over 200 and the Panthers allowing over 200 on the ground.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Over/Under: 43.5

1 Star play on the over: Siding with the over doesn't mean I believe Carolina will have problems on the defensive side, I just think this line is too low. Thought it would be a little closer to 45/45.5. Points will be scored in this one and I could see each team getting into the 20s. Lean to the over.

My picks last season:

ATS: 1-0 (100%)

Over/Unders: 0-1 (0%)

Total: 1-1 (50%)

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_18541891_168388579_lowres (1)
GM Report

Timeline for Panthers WR Andre Roberts to Return

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_19039201_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Pat Elflein to Remain in Starting Lineup for the Panthers

By Schuyler Callihan
Versus Graphic FN
GM Report

Inside the Numbers: Panthers at Giants Game Preview

By Schuyler Callihan
Screen Shot 2022-09-15 at 2.22.43 PM
GM Report

Ben McAdoo on Return to New York, Getting CMC More Involved, Thoughts on Baker + More

By Schuyler Callihan
Screen Shot 2022-09-15 at 1.42.09 PM
GM Report

Phil Snow Talks Week 1 Struggles, Pass Rush, Flag on Burns, Saquon Barkley + More

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_19029452_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Giants Release Depth Chart vs Panthers

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_19038631_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Quick Hits: Starting O-Line, Injury Updates, Facing Giants' Run Game + More

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_19030307_168388579_lowres
GM Report

What the ESPN FPI Says About the Panthers' Chances Against the Giants

By Schuyler Callihan