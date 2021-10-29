Skip to main content
    October 29, 2021
    Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Panthers vs Falcons

    Can the Panthers cover the spread this week?
    Each week, we at All Panthers will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Carolina Panther games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

    Star ratings:

    1 Star - Not very confident

    2 Star - A little confident

    3 Star - Fairly confident

    4 Star - Very confident

    5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

    Spread: CAR +3

    1 Star play on the Panthers covering: Carolina has been in a funk lately offensively but I do think they keep this game close. Atlanta has played really good football over the past few weeks meaning that these two teams are trending in different directions. I don't know if the Panthers have enough to win this game outright but it will be tight from start to finish. 

    Over/Under: 46.5

    2 Star play on the under: To be honest, this total is very close to what I projected it to be at 44.5. With guys like LB Shaq Thompson, CB Stephon Gilmore, S Juston Burris, and others set to likely return for the Panthers' defense, this game should stay under the total. Not to mention, Sam Darnold has looked absolutely awful in the past 2-3 weeks and I don't see all of his issues with footwork and timing being fixed in just one week. I'll side with the under here mainly due to a lack of trust in the Panthers offense.

    My picks for the season:

    ATS: 5-2 (71%)

    Over/Unders: 6-1 (85%)

    Total: 11-3 (78%)

