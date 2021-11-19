Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Panthers vs Football Team

Each week, we at All Panthers will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Carolina Panther games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: Panthers -3.5

1 Star play on the Panthers covering: Laying 3.5 with the Panthers this week is a little tricky because we don't know what to expect from Cam Newton in his first start since rejoining the team. He won't be perfect but he doesn't have to be. Carolina's defense should hold Washington to under 14 points which leads me to taking Carolina. Not to mention, the atmosphere at Bank of America Stadium should be electric in Cam's return home.

Over/Under: 43

2 Star play on the under: I see last week as an anomaly for the Washington offense more than I see it as them turning the corner. Prior to putting up 29 on Tampa Bay, Washington put up a total of 33 points in its three previous games. Now, they get to face one of the best defenses in the entire NFL. All I have to say is, good luck to Washington offensive coordinator Scott Turner because it will be a long day for his guys. Take the under.

My picks for the season:

ATS: 8-2 (80%)

Over/Unders: 8-1-1 (72%)

Total: 16-3-1 (80%)

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:



Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.