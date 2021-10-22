    • October 22, 2021
    Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Panthers vs Giants

    Can the Panthers cover the spread this week?
    Author:

    Each week, we at All Panthers will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Carolina Panther games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

    Star ratings:

    1 Star - Not very confident

    2 Star - A little confident

    3 Star - Fairly confident

    4 Star - Very confident

    5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

    Spread: CAR -3

    2 Star play on Giants covering: I may or may not have the Panthers winning this game. You'll have to wait until Saturday to see my score prediction but I do see the Giants staying competitive in this one throughout and covering the spread. Turnovers have been a huge issue for the Panthers' offense of late and I don't believe they'll rid that problem this week or anytime soon. I'll side with Giants.

    Over/Under: 43

    2 Star play on the under: With both offenses dealing with a litany of injuries, particularly at the skill positions, I don't see very many points being scored. This will be the best overall defensive unit they have faced to this point which doesn't bode well for Daniel Jones and company. This is the same offense that scored just 14 on Atlanta and 11 on a middle-of-the-road Rams defense. Points will be at a premium in this matchup. 

    My picks for the season:

    ATS: 4-2 (66%)

    Over/Unders: 5-1 (83%)

    Total: 9-3 (75%)

