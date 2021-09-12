September 12, 2021
Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Panthers vs Jets

Can the Panthers cover the spread on Sunday?
Each week, we at All Panthers will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Carolina Panther games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: CAR -4

4 Star play on Panthers covering: Many believe this will be a close game, but I'm not one of them. Carolina's defense is going to be too much for Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson. On the other hand, I think Carolina has too much firepower offensively, especially at receiver. New York's young and inexperienced secondary will get carved up by their former quarterback, Sam Darnold. 

Over/Under: 45

1 Star play on the under: It seems like a low total but I'm going to lean with the under. I don't see there being many points being scored by the Jets. To get this thing up and over the total, Carolina will have to cross the 30-point mark and that's a bit of a stretch. That said, I don't see much value on the total.

