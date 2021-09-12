Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Panthers vs Jets

Each week, we at All Panthers will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Carolina Panther games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: CAR -4

4 Star play on Panthers covering: Many believe this will be a close game, but I'm not one of them. Carolina's defense is going to be too much for Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson. On the other hand, I think Carolina has too much firepower offensively, especially at receiver. New York's young and inexperienced secondary will get carved up by their former quarterback, Sam Darnold.

Over/Under: 45

1 Star play on the under: It seems like a low total but I'm going to lean with the under. I don't see there being many points being scored by the Jets. To get this thing up and over the total, Carolina will have to cross the 30-point mark and that's a bit of a stretch. That said, I don't see much value on the total.

