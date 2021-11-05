Skip to main content
    • November 5, 2021
    Publish date:

    Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Panthers vs Patriots

    Can the Panthers cover the spread this week?
    Author:

    Each week, we at All Panthers will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Carolina Panther games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

    Star ratings:

    1 Star - Not very confident

    2 Star - A little confident

    Read More

    3 Star - Fairly confident

    4 Star - Very confident

    5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

    Spread: NE -3.5

    2 Star play on the Patriots covering: There are just way too many question marks for me to back the Panthers in this game. It appears Sam Darnold will not play in this one and I don't have any faith in P.J. Walker against a Bill Belichick defense. Christian McCaffrey is still probably another week away and even if he does play this week, it will almost certainly be a limited package for him. I'll side with the Patriots.

    Over/Under: 41

    3 Star play on the under: With Walker likely getting the start, I don't expect the Panthers to be able to put up many points. Carolina's defense will do its thing and will make Mac Jones look like a rookie quarterback. With the way the Panthers ran the ball a week ago, I assume that is what they would like to replicate in this matchup, especially if Darnold can't go. This means long, 7-8 minute drives that may result in field goals. The first one to 20 wins. Take the under.

    My picks for the season:

    ATS: 6-2 (75%)

    Over/Unders: 7-1 (87%)

    Total: 13-3 (81%)

