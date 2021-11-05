Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Panthers vs Patriots

Each week, we at All Panthers will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Carolina Panther games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: NE -3.5

2 Star play on the Patriots covering: There are just way too many question marks for me to back the Panthers in this game. It appears Sam Darnold will not play in this one and I don't have any faith in P.J. Walker against a Bill Belichick defense. Christian McCaffrey is still probably another week away and even if he does play this week, it will almost certainly be a limited package for him. I'll side with the Patriots.

Over/Under: 41

3 Star play on the under: With Walker likely getting the start, I don't expect the Panthers to be able to put up many points. Carolina's defense will do its thing and will make Mac Jones look like a rookie quarterback. With the way the Panthers ran the ball a week ago, I assume that is what they would like to replicate in this matchup, especially if Darnold can't go. This means long, 7-8 minute drives that may result in field goals. The first one to 20 wins. Take the under.

My picks for the season:

ATS: 6-2 (75%)

Over/Unders: 7-1 (87%)

Total: 13-3 (81%)

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.