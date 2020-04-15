AllPanthers
Stephen A Smith: "Christian McCaffrey Deserves What He Got. Period."

Schuyler Callihan

There has been a ton of talk around the league on whether or not Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is worth what he just got paid in his recent deal. Monday evening, McCaffrey and the Carolina Panthers agreed to a contract extension that covers four years for $64 million.

The old adage of "a running back isn't worth top-dollar money" doesn't necessarily ring true in the case of McCaffrey. He's so explosive, so dynamic, so electric in not only the ground game, but the passing game as well. 

Of those who believe that McCaffrey was paid what he was worth, are Baltimore Ravens running back Mark Ingram and ESPN's Stephen A. Smith.

In a recent episode of ESPN's First Take, a discussion was brought to the table of whether or not the Panthers are making a mistake by paying McCaffrey that much money. Stephen A's answer?

"You look at what he brings to the table in terms of all-purpose yards, 2,392 yards from scrimmage, 19 touchdowns, 403 touches - this dude has been absolutely spectacular and he's been the face of the Carolina Panthers franchise for the last season and a half. He's not just a running back, he's a football player. Christian McCaffrey deserves what he got. Period."

Do you agree with Stephen A. Smith or do you feel the Panthers overpaid? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

