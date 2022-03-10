Stephon Gilmore to 'Weigh All Options' in Free Agency

This past season, the Panthers had the No. 3 pass defense in the NFL allowing just 192.1 yards through the air per game. Veteran cornerback Stephon Gilmore played a big part in the success of the secondary despite only playing in just eight games.

With limited cap space and the depth that Carolina has in the cornerback room, it's beginning to seem unlikely that the Rock Hill, SC native returns to the Panthers in 2022.

Last week at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, GM Scott Fitterer told reporters that they're working on the numbers to see if it's possible to make a run at bringing him back.

"We're going through that process. We have to see how that fits in," Fitterer said. "We have Donte [Jackson] that is up as well. We made a move for C.J. Henderson last year to put us in a position so we're not panicking or not forcing something that's there. We'll stay in contact with him. There's ongoing talks."

Shortly after the season's end, Fitterer was asked if they are going to be in a position to where they have to choose between Donte Jackson or Stephon Gilmore. He said that wasn't necessarily the case, but once again, it all comes down to numbers.

"I'd love for them both to be here because I think they're both valuable players for us. Donte, I thought, had one of his best years in the NFL this year. Stephon is so smart and is so good for that room. He has a really special skill set. I don't know what those numbers are going to be yet but we'll work through that."

In the latest update, Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reported that she had a phone conversation with Gilmore earlier this week and told her, "I'm excited to weigh all options. I just want to be in a place where I can continue to win & also get a good deal. A lot of players in the league have been trying to recruit me & that’s cool, but time will tell soon."

Free agency begins on March 16th at 1 p.m. EST.

